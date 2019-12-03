UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Evacuates Over 225,000 People Due To Powerful Typhoon - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Philippines Evacuates Over 225,000 People Due to Powerful Typhoon - Reports

The Philippines have evacuated more than 225,000 people as Typhoon Kammuri, also known as Tisoy, continues to barrel through the country and bring with it heavy rains and strong winds, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Philippines have evacuated more than 225,000 people as Typhoon Kammuri, also known as Tisoy, continues to barrel through the country and bring with it heavy rains and strong winds, local media reported on Tuesday.

Tisoy has torn through southern Luzon and is now moving toward Mindoro Island. Three people have been reported injured so far.

The typhoon has forced the cancellation of hundreds of domestic flights, mostly to and from the Bicol region, according to the Philippine Star newspaper. Local governments in the affected areas have canceled classes in all schools to ensure students' safety, the daily added.

According to the emergency situations department, a total of 300,000 people are at risk of flooding, including 105,000 people in danger from Mayon Volcano mudflows. The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippines by Thursday.

Related Topics

Injured Philippines Media All From Rains

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

41 seconds ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

31 minutes ago

Sexual abuse of girls, women at Kashana Lahore: LH ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Would Welcome Mongolia as Full-Fledged Memb ..

6 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs60 billion by ..

6 minutes ago

People impeding legislation in national interest, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.