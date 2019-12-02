UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Evacuating 100,000 People As Typhoon Approaches - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:28 PM

Philippines Evacuating 100,000 People as Typhoon Approaches - Reports

The authorities of the Philippines are required to evacuate more than 100,000 people from the province of Albay in anticipation of heavy rains caused by Typhoon Kammuri, also known as Tisoy, the Philippine News Agency reported, citing disaster response agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The authorities of the Philippines are required to evacuate more than 100,000 people from the province of Albay in anticipation of heavy rains caused by Typhoon Kammuri, also known as Tisoy, the Philippine news Agency reported, citing disaster response agencies.

On Sunday, the provincial authorities announced evacuations for areas where mud flows were expected after the typhoon crashes into Bicol Region on Monday.

"We have to evacuate them and for those who are stubborn, I have directed the police to forcibly bring them to the nearest evacuation camps," Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara said, as quoted by the agency.

According to Albay Public Safety Emergency and Management Office, more than 300,000 people are at risk of being affected by flooding, more than 105,000 of which are in danger of mud flows from Mayon Volcano.

In November, it was reported that at least 5,400 people were sent to evacuation centers after Typhoon Ramon hit the Philippines' northern regions. Classes in all schools were canceled to ensure students' safety, and power was cut off in the municipalities of Santa Anna and Gonzaga. In the municipality of Allacapan, landslides blocked roads. In the city of Ilagan, one of the bridges was flooded and then closed to traffic.

Related Topics

Police Governor Traffic Philippines November Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Northern batsmen provide flying start against Khyb ..

1 minute ago

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda ..

12 minutes ago

Lebanese Minister Hopes to Raise Annual Number of ..

2 minutes ago

DIG orders disciplinary action against 21 officers ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian company to build housing units for capita ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.