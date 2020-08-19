UrduPoint.com
Philippines Expects To Get COVID-19 Vaccine For Mass Use In 2nd Quarter Of 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Philippines Expects to Get COVID-19 Vaccine for Mass Use in 2nd Quarter of 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Philippines will likely receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine for mass use in the second quarter of 2021, Rowena Guevarra, the undersecretary for research and development of the Philippine Department of Science and Technology, said on Wednesday.

"If we are talking about availability en masse, we believe this is going to be happening in the 2nd quarter of next year," Guevarra said, as quoted by the ABS-CBN news broadcaster.

Guevara told the broadcaster that she was referring to several vaccines, including the ones from Russia, China's Sinovac and those expected to be included in the World Health Organization's Solidarity Trial for vaccines.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 169,000 COVID-19 cases and over 2,600 related deaths. About 113,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

