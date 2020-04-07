Philippines Extends Enhanced Lockdown on Largest Island Until April 30

An enhanced community quarantine on the largest Philippine island of Luzon will be extended until the end of the month per the recommendation of the country's Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) An enhanced community quarantine on the largest Philippine island of Luzon will be extended until the end of the month per the recommendation of the country's Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday.

In a nationwide television address late on Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the government was considering the extension of an enhanced quarantine on the northern Luzon island, home to some 57 million people, until the end of April. The lockdown order on the island has been in place since March 17.

"The enhanced community quarantine is hereby extended until 11:59 p.

m. [15:59 GMT] April 30 upon the recommendation of the IATF," Nograles said at a briefing, when asked by a journalist to specify if the president's statement should be interpreted as an intention to extend the quarantine or a decision had been already made.

The enhanced quarantine stipulates strict self-isolation, a ban on the use of transport, the rationing of supplies of food and essential medical products, and an increased presence of the military in the area to control the implementation.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 3,660 COVID-19 cases, including 163 fatalities.