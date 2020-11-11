Philippines Extends Treaty on US Forces Simplified Access by 6 Months - Foreign Ministry

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to suspend the cancellation of the Philippine-US Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), which simplifies the passport and visa regulations for US military personnel upon entering the Philippines, for another six months, Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to suspend the cancellation of the Philippine-US Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), which simplifies the passport and visa regulations for US military personnel upon entering the Philippines, for another six months, Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Wednesday.

Back in February, the Philippines said that it intended to abrogate the VFA, putting an end to the temporary presence of the US forces in the Philippines. This decision was made after the US revoked the visa of Philippine lawmaker Ronald dela Rosa on January 30. In June, the government of the Philippines suspended the termination of the agreement by six months.

"My President, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, has instructed me to convey... his decision to extend the suspension of the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement by yet another six months, to enable us to find a more enhanced, mutually beneficial, mutually agreeable, and more effective and lasting arrangement on how to move forward in our mutual defense," Locsin said.

The minister added that he sent a diplomatic note regarding the issue to the United States.

The Philippine-US Visiting Forces Agreement was signed in 1998. The agreement provides simplified access to the Philippines for the US military personnel. The VFA can be terminated within 180 days, after any party to the agreement announces that it intends to withdraw from it.

The Philippine president threatened to withdraw from the VFA in 2016, when the US did not provide financial aid to the Philippines due to the extrajudicial killings that were organized in the country during its anti-drug campaign.