Philippines Extends UK Travel Ban for 2 Weeks After New COVID-19 Strain Emergence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday has agreed to extend the current ban on all flights from the UK for another 2 weeks from December 31.

An initial one-week travel ban came into force on December 24 following the emergence of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom that is believed to be more transmissible.

"Okay, I accept that. It's good. So it's amended accordingly," Duterte was quoted by the state-run Philippine news Agency as saying when asked by presidential spokesman Harry Roque to extend the ban for an additional two weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque announced that one individual who recently arrived in the Philippines from the United Kingdom had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported, adding that it was not yet known if the person was infected with the new variant.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on December 15 told the country's parliament that a new strain of COVID-19, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, had been discovered in southeast England.

Following the announcement and a resulting surge in new coronavirus disease cases in the United Kingdom, dozens of countries across Europe and the rest of the world imposed temporary bans on flights to and from the United Kingdom.