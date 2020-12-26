UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Extends UK Travel Ban For 2 Weeks After New COVID-19 Strain Emergence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 08:34 PM

Philippines Extends UK Travel Ban for 2 Weeks After New COVID-19 Strain Emergence

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday has agreed to extend the current ban on all flights from the UK for another 2 weeks from December 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday has agreed to extend the current ban on all flights from the UK for another 2 weeks from December 31.

An initial one-week travel ban came into force on December 24 following the emergence of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom that is believed to be more transmissible.

"Okay, I accept that. It's good. So it's amended accordingly," Duterte was quoted by the state-run Philippine news Agency as saying when asked by presidential spokesman Harry Roque to extend the ban for an additional two weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque announced that one individual who recently arrived in the Philippines from the United Kingdom had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported, adding that it was not yet known if the person was infected with the new variant.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on December 15 told the country's parliament that a new strain of COVID-19, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, had been discovered in southeast England.

Following the announcement and a resulting surge in new coronavirus disease cases in the United Kingdom, dozens of countries across Europe and the rest of the world imposed temporary bans on flights to and from the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

World Europe Parliament Hancock United Kingdom Philippines December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

Levies force foils narcotics smuggling bid in Nush ..

1 minute ago

AJK President reminds Modi to keep Hitler's fate i ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Summit invitation ..

6 minutes ago

Two Killed, 7 Injured in Blast in Pakistan's Baloc ..

1 minute ago

Japan Registers Record 3,881 New Daily COVID-19 Ca ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.