Philippines Eyes Infrastructure, Energy Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Philippines is interested in cooperating with Russia in the areas of infrastructure and energy, Philippine Ambassador in Moscow Carlos D. Sorreta said on Wednesday.

"There are many areas where we would like to cooperate with Russia. One is infrastructure. We are now investing in building the nation's infrastructure. And we are in need of the expertise that Russia possesses. Particularly transport infrastructure," Sorreta said.

He added that the Southeast Asian country was also considering Russia as a potential energy partner.

"We are also looking to Russia for energy cooperation ... [including] a possibility of nuclear energy," he said.

Fish import is another area that Manila is looking forward to developing with Moscow.

"We are now in discussions with [Russian agriculture watchdog] Rosselkhoznadzor for the Philippines to import fish from the fishing fleets that sail from Primorsky [region in Russia's Far East].

We are both countries that produce a lot of fish. But our fish is tropical and the fish that come out of Primorsky area is not available in my country," he said.

He added that the Philippines hoped to export some of its produce to Russia.

"For example, we produce a lot of tuna, and we have met Russian buyers who are eager to bring Philippine cane and fresh tuna to Russia," Sorreta said.

The ambassador went on to note that in 2018 a Philippine naval vessel had visited the Russian port of Vladivostok for the first time, calling this a symbolic moment in the two countries' relationship. He added that another Philippine vessel was coming soon.