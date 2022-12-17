UrduPoint.com

Philippines Files Diplomatic Protest With China Over Missile Debris Seizure - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Philippines Files Diplomatic Protest With China Over Missile Debris Seizure - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Manila filed a diplomatic protest over the Chinese coast guard's seizure of missile debris that it discovered in the West Philippine Sea in November, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The Philippines sent a note of protest to the Chinese embassy, demanding an explanation for the incident, the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese diplomats in Manila had previously been issued a verbal warning, the ministry noted.

In November, the Philippines found fragments of an unknown missile, which China later confiscated. However, Beijing reportedly denied the use of force, saying that the "transfer of debris" had been preceded by "friendly consultations" between the parties.

The Chinese embassy in Manila has no information on Beijing's reaction to the diplomatic protest, according to The Manila Bulletin newspaper.

On Wednesday, the Philippine parliament passed a resolution condemning what it called China's "intimidation" in the West Philippine Sea. The country's foreign ministry said it appreciates the clarity with which the Senate has expressed its views on a wide scope of issues on the disputed waters.

The archipelago of the Paracel Islands, where the debris were found, has for years been considered the cause of multinational conflict in the South China Sea.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Protest China Parliament Beijing Manila Philippines November

Recent Stories

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

26 minutes ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

1 hour ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

1 hour ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU ..

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan ..

Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.