Philippines' foreign investments yield net outflows in October

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Philippines' foreign investments yielded net outflows of 328 million U.S. dollars in October, the Philippine central bank has said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Thursday that the October net outflows resulted from the 1.

3 billion dollars gross outflows and the gross inflows of 954 million dollars for the month.

"The recorded net outflows are smaller than the 698 million dollars net outflows posted in September 2023," the BSP said in a statement.

The 328 million dollars net outflows in October 2023 were a reversal of the 83 million dollars net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago.