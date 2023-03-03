UrduPoint.com

Philippines Giving US Access To Its Military Bases Not Meant For War - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Philippines Giving US Access to Its Military Bases Not Meant for War - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The increased access of the United States to the Philippines' military facilities does not mean preparations for a war and is aimed exclusively at countering threats to the country's security, Philippine broadcaster GMA reported on Friday, citing Secretary of National Defense Carlito Galvez, Jr.

The defense minister said that the projects under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the US were meant to increase the combat preparedness of the Philippine armed forces.

"Our projects under EDCA and our other defense partnerships are not intended for aggression. We are not preparing for war, rather we aim to develop our defense capabilities against eventualities and threats to our security," Galvez said, as quoted by GMA.

He also said that the geopolitical situation was becoming more precarious every day, adding that the Philippines had decided to focus on "territorial defense," the media reported.

The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement was signed in 2014 between the US and the Philippines with the aim of strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries. The document envisages joint military exercises and higher interoperability between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines. Under the EDCA, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the agreement provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.

Related Topics

United States Philippines Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

2 minutes ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

2 hours ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

2 hours ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.