UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Grounding Its Black Hawk Fleet After Deadly Helicopter Crash - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Philippines Grounding Its Black Hawk Fleet After Deadly Helicopter Crash - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Philippine Defense Department says it is grounding the entire Black Hawk fleet after six people died in a Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk combat utility helicopter crash during night flight training near Capas in the province of Tarlac.

"We at the Department of National Defense extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the three pilots and three airmen of an S-70i Blackhawk helicopter of the Philippine Air Force who perished when their plane crashed in the vicinity of Crow Valley near Clark Air Base, Pampanga, after undertaking a night proficiency flight on Wednesday evening, June 23," the defense department said on Thursday.

Tarlac police were informed about the incident on Thursday morning. The Philippine Air Force (PAF) vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash.

"In the meantime, the entire Blackhawk fleet are grounded while the incident is being investigated," the Philippine defense department said.

The S-70i Black Hawk helicopters were built by Poland. According to PAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, the downed helicopter came from the first batch delivered to the Philippines in December 2020.

Related Topics

Police Died Tarlac Poland Philippines June December 2020 From

Recent Stories

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US permanent envoy to UN discu ..

25 minutes ago

Court issues release orders of Khawaja Asif in ass ..

40 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Injured in Partial Collapse of M ..

2 minutes ago

Arrested opponents are 'criminals,' says Nicaragua ..

2 minutes ago

IBCC issues SOPs for conduction of federal board ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.