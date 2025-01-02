Philippines Has Over 37,000 New Registered Nurses In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Philippines added 37,098 new registered nurses in 2024, a member of the Philippines' House of Representatives said Thursday.
Representative Marvin Rillo said that these registered nurses are most likely to work abroad despite the country's shortage of nurses.
"Largely due to the pressure to survive, some of them will likely seek immediate employment, even if it means taking on other jobs and not practicing nursing," said Rillo, vice chair of the House Committee on Higher and Technical education.
"We are not paying our new nurses enough to encourage them to practice their profession," Rillo said. "We must invest more in our nurses if we want to retain some of them in the local health sector."
The Philippines has been confronted with a growing shortage of nurses. According to the World Health Organization, the country now has a shortage of 127,000 nurses. If left unchecked, the shortage is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2030.
Recent Stories
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
More Stories From World
-
Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD2 minutes ago
-
Philippines has over 37,000 new registered nurses in 20242 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill police chief, two dozen others22 minutes ago
-
27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: civil defence42 minutes ago
-
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record1 hour ago
-
Finnish authorities say to search tanker over suspected Baltic cable cut1 hour ago
-
Djokovic cruises past Monfils as rising stars impress in Brisbane2 hours ago
-
Montenegro mourns after gunman kills 122 hours ago
-
2024 was China's hottest year on record: weather agency3 hours ago
-
Arteta reveals Arsenal hit by virus before vital win at Brentford3 hours ago
-
Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test3 hours ago
-
China says 'shocked' by New Orleans attack, expresses sympathy3 hours ago