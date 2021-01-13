Philippines' Health Ministry Reports 1st Case of Mutant Coronavirus Strain Linked to UK

Health authorities in the Philippines have detected the first case of the new coronavirus strain that was first discovered in the United Kingdom in December in the Asian country, the Philippine Department of Health said on Wednesday

"Following strengthened biosurveillance and border control efforts, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) today officially confirm the detection of the B.1.1.7. SARS-CoV-2 variant (UK variant) in the country," the department said in a press release posted to Facebook.

The virus was detected in a Filipino who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on January 7. The man, a resident of Quezon City, who left for Dubai on December 27 on a business trip, was quarantined upon his return, the department added.

"Immediate contact tracing was done in close coordination with the QC [Quezon City] government, and the initially identified contacts are asymptomatic and currently under strict home quarantine," the press release read.

Last month, the UK informed the World Health Organization of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, has so far not prevented the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.