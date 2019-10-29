Philippines Hit by 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Philippines was hit on Tuesday by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was registered at 01:04 GMT on the island of Mindanao, 14 kilometers (over 8 miles) east of the settlement of Bual. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims, or damages caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.

The 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake, which caused a powerful tsunami, is the deadliest recorded earthquake in the history of the Philippines, which left from 5,000 to 8,000 people dead.