(@FahadShabbir)

The Philippine government hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the country during the coming year, Presidential Communications Operation Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar told reporters on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Philippine government hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the country during the coming year, Presidential Communications Operation Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar told reporters on Friday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte paid an official visit to Russia in October, during which he conveyed to Putin an invitation to visit his country.

�

"Duterte's visit to Russia was very productive. We hope that Putin's visit to the Philippines will take place next year," Andanar said.�

The PCOO secretary added that the two countries had made several agreements in the fields of agriculture, medical industry, and other areas that regulate their cooperation.

In July, Philippine Ambassador in Moscow Carlos Sorreta said that the Southeast Asian country is also interested in collaborating with Russia in the areas of energy and infrastructure.