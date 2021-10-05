Philippines' inflation eases to 4.8 pct in September

The year-on-year headline inflation in the Philippines eased to 4.8 percent in September, down from 4.9 percent in August, mainly driven by the slowing increment in food and transport costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday

MANILA, Oct. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:The year-on-year headline inflation in the Philippines eased to 4.8 percent in September, down from 4.9 percent in August, mainly driven by the slowing increment in food and transport costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

This brings the country's average inflation from January to September at 4.5 percent, PSA head Dennis Mapa said in an online news conference.

The slower pace in the overall inflation in September was mainly due to lower annual rate of increment in the transport index at 5.2 percent during the month, from 7.2 percent in the previous month, he explained.

Mapa added annual upticks also slowed down in food and non-alcoholic beverages indices to 6.2 percent, furnishing, household equipment, and routine maintenance of the house to 2.4 percent, communication to 0.2 percent, and education to 0.9 percent.