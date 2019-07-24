UrduPoint.com
Philippines Invited Russian Railways To Take Part In Construction Tender - Ambassador

Wed 24th July 2019

Philippines Invited Russian Railways to Take Part in Construction Tender - Ambassador

The Philippines has invited Russian Railways company to take part in a construction tender in the Asian nation, Philippine Ambassador in Moscow Carlos D. Sorreta told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Philippines has invited Russian Railways company to take part in a construction tender in the Asian nation, Philippine Ambassador in Moscow Carlos D. Sorreta told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We invited [Russian companies] to bid. I hope they will be competitive.

We have encouraged them to prepare their own studies specific to the Philippines and to participate in the bidding process," the diplomat said, asked whether the issue was discussed with Russian Railways company.

Sorreta said that the Philippines was currently engaged in building roads across the nation, and Russia was very good at road construction.

"Your experience is very unique because you are able to build railroads in very harsh conditions, under very difficult weather conditions or physical conditions," he said.

Established in 2003, the Russian Railways a state-owned railway company, which operates passenger and freight train services.

