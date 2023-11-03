Open Menu

Philippines, Japan Announce Negotiations For Key Defence Pact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Japan and the Philippines said Friday they will start negotiations for a defence pact that would allow the countries to deploy troops on each other's territory

Tokyo and Manila -- longtime allies of Washington -- are deepening their defence cooperation as they seek to counter China's growing military pressure.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the start of negotiations for a reciprocal access agreement in Manila.

The agreement would create the legal basis for the countries to send defence personnel to each other's territory for training and other operations.

"We are cognisant of the benefits of having this arrangement both to our defence and military personnel and to maintaining peace and stability in our region," Marcos said, as he stood beside Kishida in the presidential palace.

Kishida said the countries also agreed to further boost cooperation between Japan, the United States and the Philippines.

