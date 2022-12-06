Philippines, Japan Conduct Unit-to-Unit Military Exercise at Clark Air Base - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Philippines is conducting unit-to-unit activities with Japan at Clark air base in the Philippine province of Pampanga to enhance military ties between the two countries, the Philippine news Agency (PNA) reported on Tuesday.

A joint integrated air defense training exercise between the Japanese and Philippine air forces kicked off on November 27 and will run until December 11.

The exchange exercise program is a capacity-building activity that aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the air forces of the two countries by further exploring mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, Philippine air force spokesperson Consuelo Castillo was cited as saying by the PNA.

In the course of this exercise, the parties can exchange expert knowledge on best practices, tactics and techniques that are related to various fields such as but not limited to fighter operations and aircraft maintenance, Castillo stressed.

Earlier in the year, the air forces of Japan and the Philippines conducted joint training to practice humanitarian cooperation during natural disasters. The two countries also took part in a similar exercise in July 2021.