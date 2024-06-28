Philippines, Japan To Hold Security Talks Next Month
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Japan and the Philippines will hold high-level defence talks next month, Manila said Friday, as the two countries seek to boost ties in the face of an increasingly confrontational China.
Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will discuss "bilateral and defence and security issues affecting the region" at the July 8 meeting in Manila, a Philippine foreign affairs department statement said.
The talks follow escalating confrontations at sea between Chinese and Philippine ships as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to nearly all of the South China Sea.
Recent Stories
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
More Stories From World
-
Japan firm says probing 76 more deaths in supplement scare2 seconds ago
-
Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban17 seconds ago
-
New landmark Wanli in Beijing sub-city center to open next year19 seconds ago
-
Global stocks mixed as markets await French vote, US debate10 minutes ago
-
Wandering cows and blaring pop: voters turn out in rural Mongolia1 hour ago
-
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup1 hour ago
-
French parties in final push for votes ahead of crunch poll1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect I.M. Pei2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan debunks India’s claim of Kashmir being its ‘integral' part2 hours ago
-
Kyiv pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Argentina parliament approves President Milei's reform package2 hours ago
-
Richard leads Malone after first day of US Olympic gymnastics trials2 hours ago