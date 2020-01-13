Philippines’ largest carrier Cebu Pacific celebrates UAE’s new 5-year tourist visa with Crazy Seat Sale

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, hails the UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visas for all nationalities, including Filipinos

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, hails the UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visas for all nationalities, including Filipinos. This more relaxed visa policy makes it easier for the significant Filipino community in the UAE to bring their families and loved ones to the country more frequently.

On the back of this development, CEB further boosts its commitment to make air travel accessible to everyone, particularly the significant Filipino community in Dubai with its trademark crazy seat sale on January 15, 2020.

More details on the sale will be rolled out soon on CEB’s official social media pages.

Travel deal-hunters will be able to plan their holidays as well as take advantage of these exciting promotional offerings.

CEB launched its first long-haul services with direct flights between Manila and Dubai in 2013, in the mission of serving the over one million Filipinos in Dubai. Its “no-frills flying” model has propelled it to become the preferred carrier of overseas Filipinos. CEB’s affordable flights encourage to come home more often, or invite family to visit them, stretching each hard-earned pesos.