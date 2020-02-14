Philippines Lifts Coronavirus-Induced Travel Ban on Taiwan - Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Philippines has removed restrictions on travel to and from Taiwan that were introduced in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Philippine presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Friday.

"Now citizens of any country can travel from the Philippines to Taiwan and back," Panelo said, as aired by the ABS-CBN broadcaster.

The decision, taken after the serious measures were imposed in Taiwan to combat the outbreak, entered into force immediately after its announcement, the media added.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 64,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,380 people.