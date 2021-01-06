Philippines logs 1,047 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 480,000

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 480,737

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 480,737.

The death toll rose to 9,347 after 26 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said. It added that 339 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 448,700.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the new, highly-infectious coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has not been detected in the Philippines so far.

Based on the lineage analysis through whole-genome sequencing conducted by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC), the ministry said the new variant was not detected in the 305 samples analyzed.The samples were collected from confirmed coronavirus patients admitted in hospitals in November and December 2020 and from inbound travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport, it said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged the public to strictly follow the minimum public health standards, saying it is still the best measure to cut transmission of the virus variant and minimize the opportunities for virus mutation.

"While we have not detected the variant yet, we cannot relax. We cannot be complacent at this point," Vergeire told an online briefing.

Aside from the new variant spreading in Britain, the PGC also said that the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa has not been detected in the analyzed samples.

The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has so far tested over 6.4 million people for COVID-19.