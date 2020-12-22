UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 1,314 New COVID-19 Cases, Working On Deals To Buy Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:31 PM

Philippines logs 1,314 new COVID-19 cases, working on deals to buy vaccines

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,314 new COVID-19 cases of on Tuesday, bringing the total number in the country to 462,815.

The DOH said 247 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 429,419. The death toll climbed to 9,021 after 66 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 6.1 million people so far since the disease emerged in the country in January. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

The Philippines is scrambling to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines for its citizens.

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and the vaccine czar of the Philippines Carlito Galvez said that the Philippine government is working on deals to buy a total of 60 million doses of vaccines from Britain's AstraZeneca and India-based vaccine manufacturer.

Galvez told the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting late on Monday night that the government and the manufacturers will finalize the deal within the month.

Galvez said the deal with AstraZeneca is for the supply of 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Negotiation is also underway between the government and the Serum Institute of India for the supply of 30 million doses of vaccine, he added.

"So altogether, if we sign the deals this coming month, we will have 60 million doses for delivery for the second and third quarter of next year," he told Duterte.

