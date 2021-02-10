UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 1,345 New COVID-19 Cases, 114 More Deaths

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Wednesday 1,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 541,560.

The death toll climbed to 11,401 after 114 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

The DOH added that 276 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 499,971.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.66 million people since the viral disease emerged in January last year.

