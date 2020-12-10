UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 1,383 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:16 PM

Philippines logs 1,383 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 445,540

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 445,540.

The DOH said 133 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 409,058. The death toll climbed to 8,701 after 24 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Thursday called on Filipinos to remain vigilant amid reports of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, stressing that the risk of contracting the deadly virus "is still as high." "We cannot relax because of the news of vaccines. We still have to sustain strong health measures even when the immunization against COVID-19 in our country begins," he said.

"Otherwise, we might undo all the progress we've made over the past months," Duque warned.

"The vaccine alone is not the solution to this crisis. Your cooperation, all the same, is greatly needed to win this fight against the pandemic," Duque said.

The Philippine government aims to vaccinate about 60 million Filipinos in three to five years to achieve herd immunity, a vaccination term in which a population becomes protected from a virus after reaching a threshold or a certain number of inoculated people.

Nearly 25 million Filipinos are on the initial priority list of the immunization program that the government hopes to launch in the middle of 2021.

On top of the list are the frontline health workers in public and private facilities such as hospitals and quarantine shelters. The other priority sectors include the poor elderly and the uniformed personnel such as soldiers and police.

Related Topics

Police Poor Immunity Died Progress Same Philippines All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Independent Committee Says Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

4 minutes ago

WPC 16 days activism campaign against women violen ..

4 minutes ago

SNGPL, SSGC resolved 168,164 complaints received t ..

4 minutes ago

Two tractors, trolleys worth Rs 5.2 million donate ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l Mountains day to be marked tomorrow

13 minutes ago

Russia's Human Rights Chief Says 4.5Mln Small, Med ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.