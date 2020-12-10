Philippines logs 1,383 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 445,540

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 445,540.

The DOH said 133 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 409,058. The death toll climbed to 8,701 after 24 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Thursday called on Filipinos to remain vigilant amid reports of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, stressing that the risk of contracting the deadly virus "is still as high." "We cannot relax because of the news of vaccines. We still have to sustain strong health measures even when the immunization against COVID-19 in our country begins," he said.

"Otherwise, we might undo all the progress we've made over the past months," Duque warned.

"The vaccine alone is not the solution to this crisis. Your cooperation, all the same, is greatly needed to win this fight against the pandemic," Duque said.

The Philippine government aims to vaccinate about 60 million Filipinos in three to five years to achieve herd immunity, a vaccination term in which a population becomes protected from a virus after reaching a threshold or a certain number of inoculated people.

Nearly 25 million Filipinos are on the initial priority list of the immunization program that the government hopes to launch in the middle of 2021.

On top of the list are the frontline health workers in public and private facilities such as hospitals and quarantine shelters. The other priority sectors include the poor elderly and the uniformed personnel such as soldiers and police.