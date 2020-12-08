UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:17 PM

Philippines logs 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rose to 442,785 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,400 new cases on Tuesday

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines rose to 442,785 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,400 new cases on Tuesday.

The DOH said 139 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 408,790. The death toll climbed to 8,670 after 98 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 5.66 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

The Philippines has been reporting less than 2,000 daily cases since Nov. 10, except on Nov. 29, on which 2,076 new cases were reported.

However, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said, "there is a spike still" of cases.

"We have cases coming up every day. There is a continuing rise of COVID-19 cases, many deaths," he said during a public briefing aired late Monday night. "There's really a thing to worry (about)." Duterte urged Filipinos to avoid Christmas parties and other gatherings this holiday season to contain the transmission.

"Avoid it because it is for your own good and the good of the community, and eventually, for the good of your own country," he added.

The DOH has also expressed concern over the possibility of a "post-holiday season surge" in infections as people celebrate Christmas and welcome the new year. It discourages holiday activities such as caroling, family reunions, shopping in crowded markets and shopping centers, and large gathering.

Related Topics

Christmas Died Philippines Market Family From Million

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

1 minute ago

Dates for Putin-Maduro Meeting to Be Discussed Nex ..

4 minutes ago

Snowfall paralyzes life in hilly areas of GB

4 minutes ago

Kuwait's emir appoints Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hama ..

4 minutes ago

Incinerators at 13 hospitals fully functional: EPD ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Rumors About Putin's Health Proble ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.