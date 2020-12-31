UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 1,541 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 474,000

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 474,064.

The death toll climbed to 9,244 after 14 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Meanwhile, 296 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 439,796.

The Philippines has tested over 6.34 million people so far. The country has a population of about 110 million.

