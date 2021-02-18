Philippines logs 1,744 new COVID-19 cases, WHO calls for careful reopening of economy

(@FahadShabbir)

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Thursday 1,744 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally in the Southeast Asian country to 555,163

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Thursday 1,744 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally in the Southeast Asian country to 555,163.

The death toll climbed to 11,673 after 96 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. Meanwhile, 412 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 512,375.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.9 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

World Health Organization Representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe stressed the need to carefully study the plan to ease the corona-virus lock-down restrictions next month to revive the pandemic-hit economy and address the growing hunger rate.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) of the Philippines, the agency responsible for economic development planning, has recommended further reopening the economy starting March 1, saying loosening the quarantine rules will bring back jobs and income sources to people.

"A careful balancing of the situation is necessary," Abeyasinghe told a televised press conference on Thursday, saying that although the number of cases has plateaued, the transmission "has not flattened yet." "We still need to be conscious of the fact that there is a relatively high-level of transmission now there in the community, and the presence of new variants complicates that situation," he said.

He added that easing of restrictions "should be done in a very targeted manner, understanding what will be the economic benefits from those measures and what is the health risks from those measures." "If both those aspects are considered and carefully done, then that will serve both purposes to help keep the economy running and to keep the COVID situation under control," Abeyasinghe said.

The DOH urged the public to remain vigilant and alert to avoid the risk of transmission, especially now as the country reopens the economy.

While the stabilizing trends of cases are welcome news, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed the need to shift the government strategy from risk aversion to risk management as industries reopen to boost the economy and provide a livelihood to Filipinos.

NEDA recommendations include allowing people of five to 70 years old to go out from the current 15 to 65-year-old and expanding public transportation operations from 50 to 75 percent. However, the Philippine president has yet to decide on the proposal.

Since March last year, the government implemented strict community quarantines to stave off the COVID-19 virus while building up the health system capacity.