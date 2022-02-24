UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 56,000

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 56,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,745 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,657,342

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,745 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,657,342.

The DOH said 188 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 56,165.

The DOH reported under 2,000 new cases for five straight days as the Omicron wave ebbed.

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infection since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26 million people.

Related Topics

Died Philippines 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Belarus Partially Closes Airspace for Civilian Fli ..

Belarus Partially Closes Airspace for Civilian Flights - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russ ..

Czech President Zeman Calls for Disconnecting Russia From SWIFT

1 minute ago
 China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 ..

China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

1 minute ago
 UK Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Ove ..

UK Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Bannu chairs meeting of Divisional ..

Commissioner Bannu chairs meeting of Divisional Intelligence Coordination Comm ..

5 minutes ago
 Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsas Kifalat Office in ..

Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsas Kifalat Office in Jamrud

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>