Philippines Logs 2,285 New COVID-19 Cases

Published July 18, 2022 | 08:20 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,285 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,735,383

The DOH said the number of active cases climbed to 20,524.

The agency has reported over 2,000 new cases for the fifth straight day, and tallied 14,640 new cases last week, 44 percent higher than the previous week. The daily average was 2,091 new infections during the period.

The death toll remained unchanged at 60,641.

Government data showed that over 71.3 million Filipinos have been fully-vaccinated with COVID-19 shots in the country with a population of 110 million. However, the DOH said only 15 million people have received their booster shot.

