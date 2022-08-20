UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 3,715 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 More Deaths

August 20, 2022

Philippines logs 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

The Philippines reported 3,715 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,852,170

MANILA, Aug. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ):The Philippines reported 3,715 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,852,170.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases fell to 36,146, and 47 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 61,308.

Metro Manila tallied 1,185 new cases. The Philippine capital region of over 13 million people remains under alert level 1, the lowest of the 5-tier COVID-19 alert levels.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.3 million people.

