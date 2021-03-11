UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 3,749 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 3,749 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily tally in nearly six months, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 607,048.

The DOH reported 3,962 daily cases on Sept.

19 last year.The death toll climbed to 12,608 after 63 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that 406 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 546,671.

The Philippines, which has a population of about 110 million, has tested over 8.5 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

More Stories From World

