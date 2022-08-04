UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 4,439 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 09:51 PM

The Philippines reported 4,439 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,790,309

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 4,439 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,790,309.

Thursday's daily tally is the highest since Feb. 10.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 34,213.

The DOH said 11 additional patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,773.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 71.4 million people.

