UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 766 New COVID-19 Cases, New Low In 5 Months

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

Philippines logs 766 new COVID-19 cases, new low in 5 months

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has risen to 470,650 after 766 new cases were reported on Monday, a new low for the second day in a row

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has risen to 470,650 after 766 new cases were reported on Monday, a new low for the second day in a row.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 883 new confirmed cases, the lowest in more than five months.

The death toll climbed to 9,124 after 15 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said in a statement. It also said 104 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 438,780.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire attributed the low number of daily increase to "minimal submission" of laboratories during Christmas.

"There are also some disease reporting units, like the local government units where we get the specimen, which were closed. It affected the number of cases the past two days, so we are trying to ensure and are already advising our laboratories to remain open to continue the processing of specimens for COVID-19," Vergeire told local tv in an interview on Monday.

Related Topics

Christmas Died Rosario Philippines Sunday TV From Government

Recent Stories

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

10 minutes ago

Russia announces 27,787 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Natural environment to be provided for animals at ..

4 minutes ago

Samar Khan becomes first woman cyclist in the worl ..

22 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and peace, says FIFA ch ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan is very safe place for foreign tourists, ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.