UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 934 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:39 PM

Philippines logs 934 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Friday reported 934 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 436,345

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Friday reported 934 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 436,345.

The DOH said 148 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 399,457. The death toll climbed to 8,509 after 63 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested 5.52 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has further amplified the country's call for greater solidarity and enhanced cooperation to address the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Duterte pushed anew for universal access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and technologies.

"Without a cure and a vaccine, we can only delay the spread of the disease while we reopen our economies," Duterte said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly at its 31st Special Session in Response to the COVID-19 held virtually on Thursday night.

He warned that "if any country is excluded by reason of poverty or strategic unimportance, this gross injustice will haunt the world for a long time."

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Died Cure Philippines From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei's CFO extradition case entered into last ph ..

23 minutes ago

Salt, Gypsum city being established in Karak distr ..

2 minutes ago

PFA seals red chilli producer factory

2 minutes ago

PESCO notified power suspension schedule for Decem ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 5,803 new COVID-19 cases, 124 ne ..

2 minutes ago

Police busted inter-district gang in sialkot

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.