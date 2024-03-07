Open Menu

Philippines' Manufacturing Output Sustains Growth In January

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) -- The Philippines' manufacturing production sustained growth momentum in January, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday.

Based on the preliminary results of a monthly survey, the PSA said the year-on-year value of production index (VaPI) and the volume of production index (VoPI) increased 0.9 percent and 1.9 percent in January, respectively.

Across all 22 industry divisions, nine saw VoPI and VaPI growth in January, while 13 posted annual declines during the period, the PSA said.

The VaPI growth in January was slower than December's growth at 2.2 percent. In January 2023, the VaPI yearly growth was 12.5 percent.

The PSA attributed the slower annual VaPI growth in January to declines in the manufacture of basic metals and transport equipment, and less increment in the manufacture of electrical equipment.

On the other hand, the VoPI recorded a faster growth in January, from 1.6 percent in December.

