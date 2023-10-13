Philippines' Marcos drops holiday for ouster of dictator father

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dropped a public holiday marking the anniversary of a revolution that ousted his dictator father, an official document showed Friday, reigniting accusations he is trying to whitewash his family's past.

A military-backed "People Power" revolt in February 1986 ended the brutal rule of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and forced the disgraced family into exile in Hawaii.

Critics have described the Marcos dictatorship as a dark period of human rights abuses and corruption that left the country impoverished.

February 25 was declared a "special national holiday" in 2000 by then-president Joseph Estrada.

Rights activists typically hold rallies on the day to commemorate the restoration of democracy.

Marcos Jr. was elected to the presidency in 2022 following a massive social media misinformation campaign that attempted to paint his family's history in a more positive light.

Many had expected Marcos to abolish the public holiday after taking office. Instead, he moved the date for the "EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary" holiday to February 24 this year, which was a Friday.