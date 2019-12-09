UrduPoint.com
Philippines May Sign Deal With India On Deliveries Of BrahMos Missiles In 2020 - Reports

Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Manila and New Delhi are likely next year to reach a deal on the deliveries of Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the Philippines is likely to become the first country that will purchase the BrahMos missiles.

"As far as the Philippines Army is concerned, the consensus on the BrahMos system is a done deal. Now, it's all about the price negotiations and we hope the deal will be finalized next year," a source familiar with the talks told Hindustan Times.

The negotiations are now reportedly focusing on the price and type of payment.

"Various options are being looked at - whether it should be internal funding or a preferential loan - and whether there will be some preferential terms offered for the sale. The cost will determine how many systems are bought," the source added.

India is also reportedly holding negotiations on possible deliveries of BrahMos missiles with Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

BrahMos, produced by the BrahMos Aerospace joint venture of Russia's rocket and missile developer NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation, is the world's fastest cruise missile. Last month, the Indian armed forces successfully test-fired BrahMos missiles in the Arabian Sea.

