UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Mulling Purchase Of Russia's Sukhoi, Be-200, MS-21 Jets - Investment Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:53 PM

Philippines Mulling Purchase of Russia's Sukhoi, Be-200, MS-21 Jets - Investment Agency

The Philippines is considering the purchase of Russian-made Sukhoi, Be-200 and MS-21 aircraft for its general aviation sector, Corazon Halili-Dichosa, the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) Industry Development Services Executive Director, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Philippines is considering the purchase of Russian-made Sukhoi, Be-200 and MS-21 aircraft for its general aviation sector, Corazon Halili-Dichosa, the Philippine board of Investments (BOI) Industry Development Services Executive Director, told Sputnik.

"Also in aerospace, there is an intention for finding Philippine partners that would probably bring in Russian jets into the country that could be used for tourism or disaster relief ... Models that are being offered right now are Sukhoi, Be-200 and MS-21," Halili-Dichosa said.

The official noted that this was only initial discussions, and the Philippines had yet to compare with its current fleet.

"We think maybe the start for the Russian companies would be general aviation rather than the big commercial things, because the two [Philippine] air companies are right now [using] more Airbus and Boeing, but the general aviation is more open for other brands. So maybe that could be a start," she said, adding that charter flights connecting the Philippine islands could be another good opportunity for marketing Russian-made aircraft.

The Philippine delegation led by Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo visited Moscow last week for the co-Chairs meeting of the Philippines-Russia Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC).

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Philippines Industry BOI

Recent Stories

Italy Aligned With EU Partners on Russia Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines Planning to Attract Russian Pharmaceut ..

12 minutes ago

Sudanese Opposition Alliance Selects Candidates fo ..

12 minutes ago

UAE to participate in GCC Meteorology and Climate ..

26 minutes ago

Israeli Fighters, Drones Spotted Over Lebanon as T ..

16 minutes ago

Trump, India Prime Minister Seek to 'Greatly Incre ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.