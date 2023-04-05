Philippines Mulls Creating New Format for Military Drills With US, Japan -Senate President

The Philippines is mulling the creation of a new trilateral format with the US and Japan for conducting joint naval exercises, President of the Philippine Senate Juan Zubiri said on Wednesday

"I think it's about time we have a trilateral training exercise where we can secure these lines of navigation, these lanes of navigation," he told the NHK broadcaster.

Commenting on the Philippines' relations with China in the South-China Sea, Zubiri said Manila was considering a new trilateral format with Japan and the US.

In addition, the politician praised the Philippine-Japanese military cooperation, adding that these ties are very important for his country.

"I think the radar systems that the Japan government is giving to the Philippines, we really modernized our Air Force and Navy, because we now have the eyes and ears to see round our territories," he said.

Earlier in the day, Japan approved a new format for providing military aid to developing countries. The structure is titled Official Security Assistance (OSA) as opposed to the current Official Development Assistance (ODA). Assistance will be strictly limited to industries that are not associated with any conflicts. Besides, the OSA will provide types of assistance that cannot be provided through the ODA. In particular, it could facilitate the construction of military infrastructure, such as ports or air fields. Apart from the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Fiji will receive some defense and security aid from Japan.