Philippines' Nobel Prize Winner Ressa Says Award For 'all Journalists'
Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:35 PM
Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Saturday said her Nobel Peace Prize was for "all journalists around the world", as she vowed to continue her battle for press freedom
"This is really for all journalists around the world," Ressa, a vocal critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, told AFP in an interview.