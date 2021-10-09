UrduPoint.com

Philippines' Nobel Prize Winner Ressa Says Award For 'all Journalists'

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:35 PM

Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa says award for 'all journalists'

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Saturday said her Nobel Peace Prize was for "all journalists around the world", as she vowed to continue her battle for press freedom

Manila, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Saturday said her Nobel Peace prize was for "all journalists around the world", as she vowed to continue her battle for press freedom.

"This is really for all journalists around the world," Ressa, a vocal critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, told AFP in an interview.

Related Topics

World Philippines All

Recent Stories

Body found floating in canal

Body found floating in canal

49 seconds ago
 Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit ..

Commander Balochistan Corps visits earthquake hit areas.

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorists attack on mosque in K ..

Pakistan condemns terrorists attack on mosque in Kunduz

26 minutes ago
 Webb shines as Giants blank Dodgers, Red Sox pumme ..

Webb shines as Giants blank Dodgers, Red Sox pummel Rays

14 minutes ago
 Panamanian coach denies Venezuelan players' sexual ..

Panamanian coach denies Venezuelan players' sexual abuse accusations

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Yet to Decide on Participation in October ..

Taliban Yet to Decide on Participation in October 20 Moscow-Format Meeting on Af ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.