The Philippines is open to refugees from Afghanistan and anyone who is in trouble and needs a safe harbor, charge d'affaires ad interim in Moscow Robert Ferrer said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Philippines is open to refugees from Afghanistan and anyone who is in trouble and needs a safe harbor, charge d'affaires ad interim in Moscow Robert Ferrer said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our country is open to refugees from Afghanistan, ...

from the White Russians [members of the White movement anti-communist forces in the years of the Russian Civil War] before, the Chinese nationalists who escaped the Chinese Civil War in 1949. We have never closed our borders to those who are legitimately in need of a safe harbor. We even harbored three ships of the Russian squadron when they were defeated in Battle of Tsushima in 1905, they went to Manila, Manila was their safe harbor," Ferrer said.

"Our message to Russia and the rest of the world is: the Philippines is welcoming people who are in trouble. I think our president already made this announcement," the diplomat added.