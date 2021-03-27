Philippines Orders 24 Million In And Around Manila Into Virus Lockdown
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Philippines ordered more than 24 million people in and around Manila into a coronavirus lockdown Saturday, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in infections.
"The virus is the enemy, not the government," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, announcing the week-long measure which begins on Monday.