Philippines orders 24 million in and around Manila into virus lockdown

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Philippines ordered more than 24 million people in and around Manila into a coronavirus lockdown Saturday, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in infections.

"The virus is the enemy, not the government," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, announcing the week-long measure which begins on Monday.