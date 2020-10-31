Philippines Orders Mass Evacuation as Typhoon Barrels Toward Luzon Island - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Almost 160,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in the most populous Philippine island of Luzon as it braces for a super typhoon, media said Saturday.

Don Culvera, a spokesperson for the emergency management team in the northeastern province of Camarines Norte, said authorities started evacuating 35,000 families on Friday, according to the Inquirer publication.

Typhoon Goni, dubbed Rolly in the Philippines, is expected to make landfall later this weekend. It is moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour (16 miles per hour) and is expected to bring gusts of wind of up to 265 kilometers per hour.