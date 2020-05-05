UrduPoint.com
Philippines Orders Top Broadcaster To Halt Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

Philippines orders top broadcaster to halt operations

The Philippines' top broadcaster ABS-CBN on Tuesday was ordered off the air over a stalled operating licence renewal

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Philippines' top broadcaster ABS-CBN on Tuesday was ordered off the air over a stalled operating licence renewal.

Since running afoul of President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016, the media powerhouse has seen bills to extend its franchise languish in Congress as the leader repeatedly attacked ABS-CBN in speeches.

ABS-CBN's 25-year licence expired Monday, but officials had previously given assurances the radio, tv and internet goliath would be allowed to operate provisionally.

However, the National Telecommunications Commission's cease-and-desist order cited the expiration and gave the outfit's operators a chance to explain why it should be allowed to keep broadcasting.

ABS-CBN did not immediately issue a public comment, but its programming remained on air Tuesday evening.

