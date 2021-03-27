UrduPoint.com
Philippines Places Capital Region Under Strict Quarantine Over Surge In COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Philippines Places Capital Region Under Strict Quarantine Over Surge in COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The Philippines is introducing a so-called enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and its surrounding areas in a bid to contain the growing spread of COVID-19, the CNN Philippines broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

The ECQ will come into force on March 29 and last through April 4. Movement in the NCR Plus region, which includes Metropolitan Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, will be restricted due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Roque told reporters, as cited by the media outlet.

The government official added that only "authorized persons outside residence" would be permitted to enter or leave the NCR Plus for work, delivery of humanitarian aid, and other essential purposes.

The ECQ will also include a curfew from 6.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. (10:00 to 21:00 GMT) and ban indoor dining in restaurants.

To date, the Philippines has confirmed over 712,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 13,150 related fatalities.

