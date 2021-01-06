UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Plans To Acquire 148Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine - National Task Force

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Philippines Plans to Acquire 148Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - National Task Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Philippines is planning to acquire 148 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine with an aim to inoculate at least half of its over 100 million population this year, Carlito Galvez Jr, the chief implementer of the Philippines' COVID-19 National Task Force, said Wednesday.

"Based on our current negotiations, we will be able to purchase at least 148 million doses from more or less seven manufacturers. However, it will be dependent on the global supply," Galvez said, as quoted by the Inquirer news agency, adding that the Philippines was aiming to vaccinate from 50 to 70 million people this year.

Galvez noted that the country will receive 22 million doses from the WHO-sponsored COVAX Facility, and more will be purchased from different developers, including Novavax, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac and the Russian Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

"We hope to close the deal with these companies this month," Galvez said.

Three firms have made applications to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, including China's Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals, and Janssen Pharmaceutica, a pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson corporation. On December 29, the chief of the Philippines' food and Drug Administration said that the country authorized the start of phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica, while Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals still require the approval of the regulator.

COVAX is a component of the global ACT Accelerator facility whose aim is to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19. The COVAX facility is responsible for the equitable access to vaccines both for countries that can afford it and those in need of assistance.

Related Topics

Russia China Philippines December All From Million

Recent Stories

China, Nigeria reach 7 consensuses on deepening bi ..

3 minutes ago

‘I exposed Chiniot mine scam,’: claims Shehbaz ..

36 minutes ago

Umrah pilgrims advised to take Covid-19 vaccine

3 minutes ago

Dr Atiq appreciated for generosity of forgiving US ..

3 minutes ago

Netherlands Becomes Last EU Country to Begin COVID ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 23 Taliban Militants in Preempt ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.