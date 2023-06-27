Open Menu

Philippines Plans To Deepen Agricultural Cooperation With Russia - Agricultural Department

Philippines Plans to Deepen Agricultural Cooperation With Russia - Agricultural Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Philippines intends to maintain and deepen agricultural cooperation with Russia, after its sector-related exports to the country increased by 26% in 2018-2021, the Philippine Agricultural Department (DA) said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after representatives of both Philippine and Russian agricultural departments attended a business mission of Russian companies in Manila last week. The results of the event will contribute to fostering bilateral collaboration and exploring potential business opportunities between the two countries, the Philippine Agricultural Department said.

"The DA's participation in the mission is expected to pave the way for more partnerships and initiatives that will benefit the Philippine agriculture industry.

DA Undersecretary Agnes Catherine T. Miranda ... conveyed her appreciation to the Russian Federation for their ongoing bilateral trade with the Philippines. She highlighted that Philippine agriculture exports to Russia have grown by 26 percent from 2018 to 2021," the department said in a statement.

Miranda noted that her country's top agricultural exports to Russia included desiccated coconuts, carrageenan, banana chips, coconut milk, and Cavendish banana. There are also excellent capital investment opportunities in cold storage and processing facilities for fresh and value-added farm products throughout the islands, the undersecretary of the Philippine Agricultural Department added.

