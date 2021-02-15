UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Postpones Reopening Of Cinemas, COVID-19 Cases Near 551,000

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Philippines postpones reopening of cinemas, COVID-19 cases near 551,000

The Philippines defers the plan to reopen cinemas while the local government units (LGUs) are drafting operational rules on new policy aiming to spur economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Philippines defers the plan to reopen cinemas while the local government units (LGUs) are drafting operational rules on new policy aiming to spur economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday.

Roque said the tentative target date for reopening movie theaters in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), including Metro Manila, is on March 1.

"Cinemas will open on March 1, if it pushes through," Roque told a televised press conference, citing the need to continue consultations with the LGUs and come up with operational guidelines before cinemas can reopen.

Roque said the guidelines include the number of audience allowed inside the movie houses and the strict observance of minimum public health standards.

The inter-agency coronavirus task force approved last week a resolution allowing more businesses, including traditional cinemas and public arcades, to reopen and expand to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

The task force also allowed some businesses, including driving schools, libraries, traditional cinemas, video arcades, archives, museums, and cultural centers, to reopen and expand.

Metro Manila mayors opposed the resolution allowing cinemas, arcades, and other leisure businesses to reopen starting Feb. 15 due to fear of virus transmission.

Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said the cinema reopening is the "most contentious" among the new policies.

"What really caught the eye of everyone was the (reopening of) cinemas. Almost all the mayors opposed it because of fear it could lead to a spike of COVID-19 cases," he told a separate online media briefing.

The government relaxed the quarantine restrictions despite a steady increase in cases. Metro Manila, home to about 13 million people, remains the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Monday 1,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total tally to 550,860.

The death toll rose to 11,517 after two more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the ministry said. It added that 14 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,755.

The coronavirus task force also relaxed restrictions in worship places, expanding the seating or venue capacity from 30 percent to 50 percent. No mayors opposed the new policy on places of worship, Abalos said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.81 million people since COVID-19 emerged in January last year.

The government plans to buy 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year.

Related Topics

Resolution Film And Movies Metro Died Manila Buy Lead Philippines January March Media All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more de ..

33 seconds ago

Japan's Nikkei closes above 30,000-level for 1st t ..

34 seconds ago

IRSA releases 99,900 cusecs water

35 seconds ago

Putin Congratulates Italy's New Prime Minister Dra ..

37 seconds ago

UVAS signs MoU with Livestock (Extension) Departme ..

28 minutes ago

UN chief calls stepped up violence in Myanmar 'u ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.