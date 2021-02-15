Philippines postpones reopening of cinemas, COVID-19 cases near 551,000

The Philippines defers the plan to reopen cinemas while the local government units (LGUs) are drafting operational rules on new policy aiming to spur economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday

Roque said the tentative target date for reopening movie theaters in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), including Metro Manila, is on March 1.

"Cinemas will open on March 1, if it pushes through," Roque told a televised press conference, citing the need to continue consultations with the LGUs and come up with operational guidelines before cinemas can reopen.

Roque said the guidelines include the number of audience allowed inside the movie houses and the strict observance of minimum public health standards.

The inter-agency coronavirus task force approved last week a resolution allowing more businesses, including traditional cinemas and public arcades, to reopen and expand to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

The task force also allowed some businesses, including driving schools, libraries, traditional cinemas, video arcades, archives, museums, and cultural centers, to reopen and expand.

Metro Manila mayors opposed the resolution allowing cinemas, arcades, and other leisure businesses to reopen starting Feb. 15 due to fear of virus transmission.

Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said the cinema reopening is the "most contentious" among the new policies.

"What really caught the eye of everyone was the (reopening of) cinemas. Almost all the mayors opposed it because of fear it could lead to a spike of COVID-19 cases," he told a separate online media briefing.

The government relaxed the quarantine restrictions despite a steady increase in cases. Metro Manila, home to about 13 million people, remains the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Monday 1,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total tally to 550,860.

The death toll rose to 11,517 after two more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the ministry said. It added that 14 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,755.

The coronavirus task force also relaxed restrictions in worship places, expanding the seating or venue capacity from 30 percent to 50 percent. No mayors opposed the new policy on places of worship, Abalos said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.81 million people since COVID-19 emerged in January last year.

The government plans to buy 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year.